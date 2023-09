China's fiscal revenues rose 10% in the first eight months from a year earlier, slower than 11.5% growth in the Jan-July period, finance ministry data showed on Friday.

Fiscal expenditures grew 3.8% in the first eight months, accelerating from a 3.3% jump in the first seven months, according to the data. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)