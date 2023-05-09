China's imports dropped 7.9% in April from a year earlier, while exports grew at a slower pace of 8.5% in the same period after an unexpected surge of 14.8% in March, customs data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast exports to have risen 8% year-on-year and no growth for imports.

China's economy has seen a patchy recovery despite the lifting of tough COVID restrictions in December, with cooling global growth and a slow uptick in domestic consumption adding to a challenging outlook. (Reporting by Joe Cash Editing by Shri Navaratnam)



