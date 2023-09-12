China's Consumer Price Index (CPI) turned positive in August, rising by 0.1 percent year-on-year, after registering a decline of 0.1% in July. This was in line with market expectations and showed that the country's consumer market was recovering, Global Times reported.

The increase in CPI was mainly driven by rising pork prices, which rose by 3.0 percent in August, and air tickets, tourism products and hotels, which all registered double-digit price growth.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by 0.8 percent year-on-year, maintaining a stable trajectory.

Experts said that the increase in CPI is a sign that domestic demand is steadily rising and that the deflationary concerns are unfounded. They expect CPI to register a higher year-on-year increase in the coming months.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also announced on Saturday that the August Producer Price Index (PPI), a main gauge of factory prices, fell by 3.0 percent year-on-year, narrowing 1.4 percentage points from the decrease in the previous month. This marks the second consecutive month to witness such contraction.

However, experts said that the decline in PPI is expected to narrow in the coming months and that the overall trend is still one of recovery.

The positive turn in CPI and the narrowing decline in PPI are both positive signs for the Chinese economy. They suggest that the economy is on the right track to recovery and that the deflationary concerns are overblown.