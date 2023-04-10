Growth in sales of China's passenger vehicles was flat in March from a year earlier, industry data showed on Monday, as more price cuts by auto brands and the rollout of incentives by local governments helped to support demand.

Car sales in March were 1.61 million units, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said. In the first three months, sales had fallen 13.4% to 4.33 million units, it added.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include pure battery electric cars and plug-in hybrids, rose 21.9% in March and accounted for 34% of the month's sales, the data showed.

BYD led the segment with market share of 35.5%, while Tesla accounted for 14%.

Prices of NEVs have been falling fast, thanks to discounting and tumbling battery costs, stepping up pressure on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and the legacy brands behind them.

More than 40 brands have joined a price war started by Tesla this year, among them Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen, which have started offering aggressive discounts on their best-selling ICE models to defend market share.

Local authorities, who consider the auto industry a pillar of the economy, have also been rolling out buyer subsidies to drive demand and some of these programmes have started to extend to automakers, to spur manufacturing. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)



