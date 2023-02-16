China will provide financial support to logistics and transport sectors, including strengthening capital support on logistics and transport infrastructure and major projects, according to a jointly notice issued by the central bank, banking regulator and transport ministry on Thursday.

Small and medium-sized enterprises, individual businesses and truck drivers in these sectors can apply for loan or rental extensions, according to the notice.

Eligible small and medium-sized enterprises, and individual businesses can continue to take out loans, said the notice.




