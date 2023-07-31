PHOTO
China will adjust and optimise property policies and introduce new policy measures in a timely manner, state media CCTV reported, citing a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on Monday.
(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo)
