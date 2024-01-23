BEIJING - The world economic recovery is expected to remain slow and imbalanced in 2024, with China to continue to lead global growth, Global Times quoted a report as showing on Saturday.

Analysts said China's GDP growth is expected to reach about 5 percent this year, calling for stepped-up fiscal policy to further tap the potential of domestic demand.

"Global economic growth will still be highly reliant on Asian economies in 2024," said a report released at the World Finance Forum (WFF) held in Beijing on Saturday.

"The Chinese authorities may set an annual GDP growth target of about 5 percent for 2024 during this year's two sessions in March, with the actual growth rate expected to be above 5 percent," Feng Xingke, Secretary-general of the WFF, told Global Times.

Such a goal would serve as a strong signal to stabilise market expectations, maintain China's attractiveness to foreign capital and let it continue to play a leading role in global economic growth, Feng said, noting that a good start in the first quarter of 2024 is important for achieving the goal.

In 2023, China's GDP reached 126 trillion yuan ($17.67 trillion), up 5.2 percent year-on-year, meeting the target of about 5 percent, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.