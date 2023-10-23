China said on Monday it welcomes a visit by Australia's prime minister next month, saying Beijing was keen to "strengthen" ties with Canberra as the two trading partners work to repair a once-frosty relationship.

Beijing's foreign ministry said it hoped Anthony Albanese's visit, due November 4 to 7 on the invitation of Premier Li Qiang, would help improve relations.

"A healthy and stable China-Australia relationship is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, and is also conducive to regional and world peace and stability," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"China is willing to work with Australia to strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance interaction and cooperation in various fields, promote the continuous development and improvement of bilateral relations, and better benefit the two peoples," she added.

Albanese locked in the trip after China agreed to review hefty tariffs on Australian wine which had sparked a festering World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute.

It also follows the release of Australian journalist Cheng Lei, deported from China this month after being detained for three years on espionage charges widely seen as politically motivated.

"I look forward to visiting China, an important step towards ensuring a stable and productive relationship," Albanese said in a statement.

"I welcome the progress we have made to return Australian products, including Australian wine, to the Chinese market."

The widely anticipated trip would be the first to China by an Australian prime minister since 2016.