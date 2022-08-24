China will take more steps to support the economy, including raising the quota on policy financing tools by 300 billion yuan ($43.69 billion), state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

China would make good use of carryover special bond quotas of 500 billion yuan and would support centrally-owned power generations firms to issue 200 billion yuan in bonds, state media cited the cabinet as saying after a regular meeting.

China will lower financing costs for companies but will not resort to flood-like stimulus, the cabinet was quoted as saying. ($1 = 6.8666 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)



