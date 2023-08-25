China is aiming to achieve a supply and demand balance in its steel market this year, the industry ministry said on Friday, even as the market faces mounting pressure from a floundering economy and ongoing property market woes.

The world's top steelmaker has long struggled with excess capacity, and this year has been further hit by weak demand from the property market, its biggest consumer.

The statement issued jointly by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission and other government bodies, did not specify how the sector would achieve a supply-demand balance.

Beijing has not yet issued a mandate for zero growth in annual steel output, as it has in the past two years.

The statement also said Beijing will strengthen its supervision of the iron ore market in 2023 to 2024, and set up a supply and demand alerting system.

With heavy reliance on overseas supply, Beijing will support Chinese iron ore companies in investing in transformation and will promote companies cooperating in overseas iron ore exploration, especially in neighbouring countries, according to the statement.

It also aims to expand imports of recycled steel raw materials, the statement said.

China also aims to increase output of 10 non-ferrous metals by 5% in 2023-2024, the industry ministry said in a separate document issued on Friday.

Output of 10 non-ferrous metals in the country totalled 42.32 million metric tons in the first seven months this year, up 7% from the same period a year earlier and the highest for the period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics and Reuters' records. (Reporting by Siyi Liu, Amy Lv and Dominique Patton; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)