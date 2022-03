BEIJING- China will focus on boosting market expectations and confidence by relying on standard, transparent, predictable supervision to promote a steady economy, the country's market regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

It will also enhance corporate compliance capabilities in order to raise its voices in the global field of competition rules, China's State Administration For Market Regulation said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ella Cao Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)