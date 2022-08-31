China will publish detailed steps for a set of newly-announced policy measures in early September, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

Last week, the cabinet announced 19 new policies, including raising the quota on policy bank financing tools by 300 billion yuan ($43.49 billion). That was on top of a package of 33 measures unveiled in May.

China will guide commercial banks to provide medium- and long-term loans to key projects and equipment upgrading, the cabinet was quoted as saying. ($1 = 6.8977 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom)



