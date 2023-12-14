China stocks rose on Thursday, tracking global markets higher on a dovish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve, although gains were limited as credit data showed domestic demand remained weak.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both added 0.3% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 0.7%.

** Asian stocks broadly rallied on Thursday morning, after the Fed flagged the end of its tightening cycle and struck a dovish tone for the year ahead.

** The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said its historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over with inflation falling faster than expected.

** Foreign investors bought a net 3 billion yuan ($420.59 million) of Chinese shares so far on the day, following three sessions of outflow.

** China stocks underperformed the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which added 1.8%, underscoring investors' concerns about the country's sluggish recovery.

** New bank lending in China jumped less than expected in November, even as the central bank keeps policy accommodative to support a feeble recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

** "November's credit and money data were modestly disappointing, and the composition of credit and loans data continued to show sluggish credit demand," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

** "We continue to expect further monetary policy easing (including more RRR cuts and policy rate cuts) in light of deflationary pressures, soft credit demand and weak sentiment," Goldman Sachs added.

** In mainland markets, shares in banks and liquor makers lost more than 1% each, while media firms gained 1.3%.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants added 1.1%.

($1 = 7.1329 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Eileen Soreng)



