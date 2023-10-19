Chinese stocks hit a new low for the year on Thursday, dragged by consumer-related shares as investor confidence remained depressed despite signs that parts of the economy are stabilising. Hong Kong shares also fell.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed down 2.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7%, both touching their lowest levels this year.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 2.5%.

** Data on Wednesday suggested the economy is stabilising, but analysts and investors are still concerned if the economy has truly bottomed out, with the property sector mired in a deep contraction.

** "We believe it is still too early to call the bottom as pent-up demand for travel and gatherings may fade notably after the Golden Week holiday and the property sector has yet to truly recover," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

** "Market confidence in China's economy remains depressed," Lu said.

** China's biggest private property developer Country Garden on Wednesday was due to pay a coupon on a bond, but bondholders told Reuters they were yet to receive it. Non-payment would put the developer at risk of default.

** Meanwhile, liquor shares were down 3.4%, dragging consumer-related stocks.

** Shares of liquor giant Kweichow Moutai, dropped 5.7%, logging their largest daily loss in nearly a year.

** Foreign capital recorded net outflows of 11.7 billion yuan ($1.60 billion) via the northbound trading, the largest daily outflow in two months.

** While most sectors declined, semiconductor shares were up 1.1%.

** In Hong Kong, electric vehicle makers Xpeng and Nio slumped more than 8%, following their American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in New York.

** Nio is considering building a dealer network in Europe to speed up sales growth, sources told Reuters.

** Tech giants traded in Hong Kong were also down 1.9%. ($1 = 7.3157 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K and Janane Venkatraman)



