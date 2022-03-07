SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Monday, tracking a slump in global equity markets amid surging commodity prices and an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, while resurgent domestic COVID-19 outbreaks also weighed on sentiment.

China on Saturday set a higher-than-expected economic growth target, which analysts say is tough to reach and requires more supporting measures.

The CSI300 index fell 2.4% to 4,389.39 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5% to 3,396.73.

The Hang Seng index dropped 3.4% to 21,159.18. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 3.1% to 7,448.74.

** China targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year as headwinds including an uncertain global recovery and a downturn in the country's vast property sector cast a pall on the world's second-largest economy. The target was, however, above economists and analysts' estimates.

** Around the globe, oil prices soared and shares sank as the risk of a U.S. and European ban on Russian products and delays in Iranian talks triggered what was shaping up as a major stagflationary shock for world markets.

** Consumer staples, healthcare, information technology, and semiconductor stocks went down between 2.8% and 3.3%.

** Mainland China reported the highest number of daily new local symptomatic COVID-19 infections in about two years, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pressures its stringent policy to curb each outbreak quickly.

** Tourism and transport dropped 5% and 3.6%, respectively.

** However, real estate developers edged up 0.8%.

** "Beijing continues to encourage the 'one city, one policy', in order to facilitating a virtuous cycle and healthy development of the housing market," HSBC analysts said in a note.

** Outflows through the Northbound leg of Stock Connect on Monday morning totalled roughly 7.2 billion yuan ($1.14 billion), according to Refinitiv data.,

** The Hang Seng Index was headed for its lowest close since July 2016, and has lost 9.6% YTD.

** "While we continue to believe that Hong Kong offers deep allocation value at its recent levels, not everyone can stomach the potential market upheaval, should the Ukraine War intensify further," Hao Hong, head of research at BOCOM International, said in a note.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index plunged nearly 4% to a record low, with Meituan slumping roughly 8%.

** Financial stocks fell 3.9%, with HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered down more than 6% each.

** The energy sector added 0.7%, led by gains in oil stocks. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)



