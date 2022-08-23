China stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as investors fretted that recent support measures were not sufficient to turn around the country's beleaguered property sector, while rising COVID-19 cases and extended power curbs also dented sentiment.

** The CSI300 Index was down 0.5% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.1% lower.

** The Hang Seng Index declined 0.8%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.7%.

** Real estate developers lost 1.4%, after closing almost flat in the previous session, even as China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference.

** Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported China was planning to offer 200 billion yuan ($29.2 billion) in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects were delivered to buyers.

** "The latest batch of policies will help, but they are still reactive and piecemeal," Nomura said in a note. "Simply put, these supportive measures are not able to turn around the heavily hit property sector yet."

** Healthcare and liquor stocks declined 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively.

** Shares of energy firms rose 2.6% and photovoltaic companies added 1.4%.

** "We think that it will continue to slide, given that the economy faces multiple challenges, including from its property sector," Capital Economics analysts said in a note, referring to China's stock market.

** They also warned power shortages due to droughts in parts of the country looked set to hobble industries in the near term.

** Some companies' operations have been affected by the power curbs.

** As of Sunday, 23 provinces and two municipalities actively recorded locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, according to Nomura.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong edged down 0.3%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



Reuters