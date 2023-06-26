China and Hong Kong stocks closed down for a fourth straight session on Monday, as tourism data during last week's three-day Dragon Boat Festival pointed to weak economic recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index ended 1.4% and 1.5% lower, respectively.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.5% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.4%.

** Oil was slightly higher on Monday and Asian shares were lower as an abortive weekend mutiny by Russian mercenaries raised questions about Russian stability and crude supply, but left investors hesitant to draw any further conclusions.

** Tourism trips in China during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday climbed 32.3% from a year earlier, but the rebound is smaller than what was seen during the five-day May Day holiday.

** "Tourism and mobility data during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival point to fading post-Covid recovery momentum for in-person services," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

** Shares of tourism-related companies fell nearly 3%, while consumer staples lost 1.8%.

** S&P Global cut its 2023 GDP growth forecast for China to 5.2% from the previous 5.5%, after May data showed recovery in the post-COVID phase was faltering in the world's second-largest economy.

** Investors are waiting for a big burst of stimulus from China before they make more aggressive bets on a recovery, having spent the past few months disappointed by economic data and a lack of meaningful policy response from Beijing.

** Artificial intelligence stocks slumped 5.4% following last session's 5% plunge.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slipped 0.2%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



