China stocks were up on Thursday, led by insurance companies as better-than-expected earnings boosted sentiment, while investors continued to weigh geopolitical tensions and economic data to gauge the pace of China's recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both closed up 0.7%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.4%, while the China Enterprises Index added 0.3%.

** Insurance shares soared 5.9%, with Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd adding 10% by the daily limit, as the firm's better-than-expected first quarter earnings boosted investor sentiment.

** That led to a 1.4% rise in the CSI Financials Index .

** Meanwhile, China's industrial firms' profits shrank at a slightly slower pace in January-March but the decline remained in double digits as the economy struggled to fully recover from the exit to the zero-COVID policy.

** Citi analysts said industrial profits print showed that despite a rebound in economic growth, demand for manufactured goods remained poor.

** Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fulfilling a longstanding goal of Kyiv which had publicly sought such talks for months.

** "Chinese local investors are positive on President Xi Jinping's phone call with Ukraine leader and plans to send a delegation to the war-torn country," UBS wrote in a note.

** However, tensions with the United States continued as U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that Chinese cloud computing companies like Huawei Cloud and Alibaba Cloud could pose a threat to U.S. security and vowed to review a request to add them to an export control list.

** Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) and media companies dropped, after frenzy around Chinese equivalents of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot fuelled speculative bets and boosted shares in recent months.

** Media firms tumbled 4.5%, artificial intelligence slid 1.2%.

** Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong slipped 0.3%, with Alibaba and Tencent down 1.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



