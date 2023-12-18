China's state planner on Monday said it aimed to stimulate private investment with a greater effort in 2024 and continue to enhance the "positive" economic recovery trend.

China would expand consumption of renewable energy, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement, adding that it would actively and steadily promote carbon peak and carbon neutrality.

The commission pledged to ensure the supply of coal, electricity and natural gas, and improve the coordination between issuance of sovereign bonds and major projects.




