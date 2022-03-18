PHOTO
BEIJING- China's state planner said on Friday it would promote the sharing of credit information at national and local levels to aid financing for small and medium enterprises.
China would build a national credit service platform that would guarantee information security and the protection of market entities' interests, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement published on its official WeChat account.
(Reporting by Ella Cao and Brenda Goh; Editing by Alex Richardson)