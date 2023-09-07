BEIJING - China and South Korea should deepen cooperation and jointly overcome difficulties and challenges, China's Premier Li Qiang told South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, state media Xinhua reported.

Both sides should accelerate second phase negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement, and explore new growth areas for cooperation, including in high-tech, Li said in a meeting with Yoon.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christina Fincher)