China's passenger vehicle sales totalled 1.86 million units in October, up 7.2% from the same period in 2021, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Sales failed to grow as much as expected at the peak season, known as "Golden September and Silver October" for the auto industry, CPCA secretary general Cui Dongshu said in an online briefing.

"Carmakers and dealers should be wary of the trend and make inventory arrangements accordingly," he added.

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla sold 71,704 China-made cars in October, including 54,504 for export, CPCA added.

Tesla usually exports more vehicles from the Shanghai plant to overseas markets including Europe and Australia at the beginning of each quarter while delivering more in China at the end.




