China and Hong Kong stocks slipped on Thursday, closing the month in a loss, as official data showed factory activity in the world's second-largest economy shrank again in August.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 0.61% and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.55%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.55%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dipped 0.38%.

** For August, the CSI 300 tumbled 6.2%, logging the biggest monthly decline since October 2022, while the Hang Seng lost 7.2%, its worst monthly performance since February.

** August also saw a record monthly foreign capital net selling, via the northbound trading link, of nearly 90 billion yuan ($12.35 billion).

** China's manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August but improved from July, maintaining pressure on officials to provide more economic stimulus.

** The August purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey showed better-than-expected manufacturing activity but worse-than-projected non-manufacturing activity, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

** "We expect the manufacturing PMI to remain soft, weighed by the significant collapse of the property sector and rising geopolitical headwinds," said Nomura economists led by Lu Ting.

** China's largest private property developer Country Garden posted a record half-year loss of 48.9 billion yuan ($6.72 billion) for the first six months.

** In the latest easing measures, top cities Shenzhen and Guangzhou relaxed mortgage rules for first home purchases on Wednesday.

** Yet, analysts believe these piecemeal measures are unlikely to have a big impact on real demand for homes.

** The CSI 300 Real Estate Index fell 3.6% to lead the decline on Thursday.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants pared early gains and closed down 0.4% even as China started to approve domestic ChatGPT-like products.

** Baidu rose 2% after the internet firm said its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot would be fully open to the general public.

($1 = 7.2894 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sonia Cheema)



