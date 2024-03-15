PHOTO
China's top securities regulator vowed on Friday to strengthen regulations on listed firms and financial institutions to prevent risks in the stock market.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued draft guidelines on strengthening supervision of listed firms, securities brokers and public fund companies, and accelerating construction of first-class investment banks, it told a press conference in Beijing.
