BEIJING - China and Russia will enhance macroeconomic policy coordination and strengthen cooperation on economic and financial issues of mutual interest, according to a joint statement released from China's finance ministry on Monday.

The two countries also agreed that it was necessary to address the international debt agenda properly to support economic recovery and sustainable development, the statement said.

The document was issued after Chinese and Russian finance ministers met in Beijing on Monday. (Reporting by Ethan Wang in Beijing and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Alex Richardson)