BEIJING - China recorded 171 new coronavirus cases on June 3, of which 46 were symptomatic and 125 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 157 new cases a day earlier - 37 symptomatic and 120 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 224,254 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported five new local symptomatic cases, down from eight a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic cases, down from seven, according to the local government.

Shanghai reported five new local symptomatic cases, down from eight, and nine new local asymptomatic cases versus eight the previous day, local government data showed.

