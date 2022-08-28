BEIJING - Mainland China reported 1,444 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 27, of which 307 were symptomatic and 1,137 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compared with 1,494 new cases a day earlier - 300 symptomatic and 1,194 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 241,955 cases with symptoms.

Financial hub Shanghai reported zero local symptomatic cases, versus one case the previous day, and eight local asymptomatic case, versus seven the previous day.

China's capital Beijing reported two local symptomatic cases, versus three the previous day, government data showed.

Holiday destination Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, had reported 6,395 symptomatic and 8,846 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Saturday.

(Reporting by Jing Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by William Mallard)