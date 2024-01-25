China's financial institutions should actively fulfill reasonable financing demands for eligible property projects, an official of the nation's financial regulator, the National Financial Regulatory Administration, said at a press conference on Thursday.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) of banking and financial institutions stood at 3.95 trillion yuan ($551.38 billion) at end-2023, with the NPL ratio at 1.62%, the regulator said. ($1 = 7.1639 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)



