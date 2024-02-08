Demand in China may take "somewhat longer" to recover as customers run down their inventories, Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch said on Thursday.

"Our customers' continuing destocking might extend into the second half of fiscal 2024," Busch told reporters after the German engineering group reported its first quarter earnings.

"In other regions, such as Europe and the U.S., we assume that our customers’ stock levels will mostly be back to normal by mid fiscal 2024," Busch added. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)