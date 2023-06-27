China is ready to work with the New Zealand to promote a stable comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese president Xi Jinping told New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday in Beijing.

China and New Zealand should promote the "liberalisation and facilitation" of trade and investment, and provide a better business environment for each other's enterprises to invest and operate in their countries, Xi was quoted as saying by state media CCTV. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



