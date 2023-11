BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China is prepared to realise steady and sustained growth of the comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday.

China is ready to work together with Australia to further strengthen communication, deepen trust and properly manage differences, Li told Albanese in Beijing, according to the official Xinhua news agency. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)