BEIJING- China’s outstanding foreign debt stood at $2.747 trillion at the end of 2021, up from $2.697 trillion at the end of September, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said the risks of China's foreign debt are overall controllable and that it will maintain stable operation of foreign debt amid growing uncertainties in the external environment.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; editing by Philippa Fletcher)