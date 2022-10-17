China and Hong Kong stocks closed higher in a volatile session on Monday after Chinese President Xi Jinping talked up national security, while dashing hopes of any changes in growth-hitting zero-COVID policies and property sector curbs.

The markets recovered earlier losses amid signs Chinese authorities and state firms are stepping up efforts to stabilise markets as the Communist Party Congress opened on Sunday.

China's benchmark CSI300 Index lost as much as 0.9%, but was up 0.1% at close. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% after recouping losses.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng closed the session up 0.2% after dropping as much as 1.7% to a 12-year low.

Xi called for accelerating the building of a world-class military, while touting the fight against COVID-19 as he kicked off a Communist Party Congress on Sunday by focussing on security and reiterating policy priorities.

"The more you pay attention to security, the more you need to sacrifice on efficiency. That would hurt China's potential economic growth," Guolian Securities economist Rocky Fan said.

But some chose to look on the bright side, pointing out that economic growth remains a priority for the Party, according to Xi's report.

"China's agenda is very clear - national security and economic growth. It seems focus on growing itself to become more important economically, financially, and globally," said Xiaolin Chen, head of international at KraneShares.

Xi also reaffirmed the private sector's role in the economy, Chen said, adding the "Common Prosperity" drive is a redirection of China's economic growth, rather than a hurdle.

China's market rebound was aided by market-friendly policies and gestures.

On Friday, China's securities regulators unveiled plans to ease share buyback rules to protect small investors. On Monday, at least six state-owned asset mangers said they would pump capital into their own funds, citing confidence in the country's capital markets.

Property shares in both China and Hong Kong weakened in the morning, as Xi's report signalled little change to the deleveraging campaign that had strangled the indebted sector. But they recouped losses in the afternoon session.

China's defense stocks and chipmakers jumped as Xi called for strengthening the ability to maintain national security and achieve tech independency.

Interest in China's military-related stocks spiked after Xi vowed never to renounce the right to use force to resolve the Taiwan issue. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Xie Yu and Summer Zhen in Hong Kong; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Maju Samuel)



