Chinese stocks rebounded on Wednesday as traders cheered cooling U.S. inflation that is likely to put an end to U.S. rate hikes.

A raft of positive news at home, including a potential $137 billion funding to boost the property market, improved October retail sales, and President Xi Jinping's visit to the U.S., lifted investor sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped as much as 2.83%, set for its best day since July this year. China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.67%, the Shanghai Composite Index also advanced 0.45%

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.9% in early trade, with slowing October inflation supporting the idea that the Federal Reserve was done raising interest rates.

In China, Bloomberg reported the country plans to provide at least 1 trillion yuan ($137.22 billion) of low-cost financing to the nation's urban village renovation and affordable housing programs, citing sources.

Hong Kong-listed Chinese property stocks surged 4.3% by midday following the news.

The reported fund injection will add to the long list of piece-meal measures announced by China to support its economy and financial markets, Chetan Seth, Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Nomura, said in a note.

"We continue to see value in HK/China stocks and favour cyclical recovery plays that are beaten down on valuations, and possess relatively better fundamentals," he said.

Economic activities also showed signs of improvement. October industrial output grew at a faster pace and retail sales growth beat expectations, according to official data.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, rose 7.6% last month, quickening from a 5.5% gain in September and hitting the fastest growth since May.

Meanwhile, China’s central bank injected a net 600 billion yuan fund into the banking system on Wednesday to boost liquidity.

The yuan traded near its firmest level against the dollar in more than two-months on Wednesday as strong data from China and the U.S. helped improve investor sentiment onshore and offshore.

Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech giants gained 3%. (Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)



