China's foreign exchange reserves fell less than expected in January, official data showed on Wednesday, as the dollar rose against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell by $18.66 billion to $3.219 trillion last month, compared with $3.217 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.238 trillion in December.

The yuan fell 1% against the dollar in January, while the dollar last month rose 2.2% against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 72.19 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of January, up from 71.87 million ounces the end of December.

The value of China's gold reserves stood at $148.23 billion at the end of January, unchanged from a month earlier.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



