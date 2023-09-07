China's foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in August, official data showed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell $44.2 billion last month to $3.16 trillion, compared with $3.187 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts.

The yuan fell 1.6% against the dollar in August, while the dollar last month rose 1.7% against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 69.62 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of August, up from 68.69 million ounces at end-July.

The value of China's gold reserves fell to $135.22 billion at the end of August from $135.36 billion at the end-July.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)



