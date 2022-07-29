BEIJING - China will extend an exemption of purchase taxes on "new energy" vehicles as part of the measures to boost domestic consumption, state media said on Friday, following a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

New energy vehicles include electric and hydrogen cars.

China will also step up investment for economic recovery and urge local governments to speed up the use of special bonds for infrastructure, the media report of the meeting said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)