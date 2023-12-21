An accident at a coal mine in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang has killed 12, state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

Thirteen people were also injured in Wednesday's accident at the Kunyuan coal mine in the city of Jixi, and its cause is still being investigated, the broadcaster said.

China's coal mining sector has suffered a string of high-profile accidents this year, despite government efforts to tighten safety enforcement. (Reporting by Andrew Hayley and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)