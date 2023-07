BEIJING - Representatives from the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean central banks met in Yokohama on Sunday, the first trilateral governors meeting in four years, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

The meeting was chaired by Korean central bank governor Rhee Chang-yong. Pan Gongsheng, head of the Communist Party Committee of the People's Bank of China, attended for China, it added.

