China and Europe must together reject "the Cold War mentality", China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday as EU foreign ministers sought to "re-calibrate" their position on China.

"If we have a new Cold War, the outcomes will be even more disastrous (than previously) and will seriously damage relations and cooperation between China and Europe," Qin Gang told reporters during a visit to Oslo, adding that China and Europe must "oppose the Cold War mentality and lead enhancing coordination and exchanges among major powers."