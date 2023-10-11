China's ambassador to Australia said it is necessary to maintain the momentum of stability and improvement in bilateral relations, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

"Sino-Australian relations are at an important moment of starting again and setting sail again," Xiao Qian was quoted as saying in attending an event in Melboune. Xiao added that China regards Australia as a friend, and Australia has no reason to regard China as a threat. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)



