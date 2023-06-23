The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas mashed the pause button on any interest rate action on Thursday, letting the delayed impact of previous hikes make its way across the domestic economy as inflation slows.

In a briefing on Thursday, the powerful Monetary Board decided to maintain interest rates at 6.25%. This tacked on the BSP's commitment to let its aggressive rate hikes in the previous months to do the job of slowing down inflation.

That said, the BSP pulled no surprises in announcing the pause, after telegraphing their intentions of keeping interest rates at this level as inflation slowed down.

The BSP has so far injected 425 basis points into its key policy rate, which banks and financial institutions use as a benchmark for handing out loans.

So far, consumer price growth has slowed down in the past four months after hitting 14-year highs towards the end of 2022. Painful inflation dictated the Philippine economy's prospects in the past year, as supply chain bottlenecks, a weak peso, and expensive fuel prices threatened growth.

A BusinessWorld poll of 15 economists projected the Monetary Board would keep the overnight repurchase rate at 6.25% following their meeting on Thursday.

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, expects some flexibility on the BSP's part.

'Despite the pause, BSP will likely remain open to hiking if data developments warrant a response,' he said in a Viber message.

Central banks, like the BSP, use rate hikes to rein in demand pressures that are stoking price growth. The higher interest rates work by prompting consumers and businesses to think twice about borrowing money. This, in turn, lessens the money that's circulating in the economy and chasing a limited supply of consumer items.

Mapa explained that the pause is the BSP's 'best option' right now.

'Hiking in the dark at this stage, without much data, could lead to costly outcomes. Data dependent central banks will always choose to see data before making adjustments to policy,' he added.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla admitted the rising inflation trend was driven by supply chain bottlenecks.

'I cannot remember a more terrible year than 2022,' he said.

Headwinds, here and abroad, dominated news headlines in 2022. The prices of key commodities and services zoomed up since the second half, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that fanned bottlenecks in crude oil, wheat, and fertilizers, among others.

The ascent of the greenback, with the US importing some of its inflation woes for a time, exacerbated linkages across the global economy. The peso's struggles began in the third quarter, sending shockwaves across the country since businesses and firms had to pass on additional importation costs to consumers.

True enough, Medalla opined that the worst effects of supply shocks are dissipating. Inflation expectations are also lower for this year according to the central bank.

The BSP revised some of its inflation projections. Consumer price growth is expected to settle at 5.4% in 2023, slightly slower compared to the 5.5% it set previously.

In 2024, inflation is expected to average at 2.9%, higher compared to the previous 2.8%.

The BSP also included its inflation forecast for 2025, at 3.2%.

To cut or not?

Medalla also gave indications of his preference for the BSP's next moves. In his view, inflation in the country needs to post two straight months of consumer price growth landing below 4% before the Monetary Board considers cutting interest rates.

Caution aside, the BSP governor warned of the risks of cutting interest rates if the timing is off.

'The error of cutting too soon is a lot more serious than cutting too late,' Medalla said.

Cutting interest rates would entail borrowing costs sliding down, offering banks and financial institutions leeway on their lending decisions.

For Miguel Chanco, chief emerging Asia economist for UK-based Pantheon Macreconomics, inflation would likely go back within the 2-4% target range in September, then drop below the middle of 3% before the year is over.

'Assuming no external and domestic shock to prices, this trajectory should give the Board ample room to start rolling back its aggressive tightening from Q4, when we expect 50 basis points-worth of rate cuts,' he said in an emailed commentary.

'Crucially, the economy already is buckling,' Chanco added.

