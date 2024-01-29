Philippine economic growth picked up further in the final quarter of last year despite the aggressive rate hikes delivered by the central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said.

He said the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerated in the fourth quarter after expanding by 5.9 percent in the third quarter from 4.3 percent in the second quarter.

'I think it's going to be better than Q3 because Q2 was an aberration in terms of growth,' Remolona told reporters on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual Reception for the Banking Community Friday evening.

The BSP chief was referring to the slowdown in GDP growth to 4.3 percent in the second quarter of last year, from 6.4 percent in the first quarter, amid slow government spending.

Economic managers via the Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) has maintained the GDP growth target at six to seven percent for 2023 but narrowed the range for 2024 to 6.5 to 7.5 percent from 6.5 to eight percent.

The economy needs to grow by at least 7.2 percent during the October to December period to meet at least the lower end of the six to seven percent target range for 2023.

The Philippine Statistics Authority is set to announce the fourth quarter and full year 2023 performance of the economy on Jan. 31.

The BSP has emerged as the most aggressive central bank in the region after raising key policy rates by 450 basis points since May 2022 to tame inflation and stabilize the peso.

For 2023 alone, the central bank's Monetary Board hiked interest rates by 100 basis points, bringing the benchmark rate to a fresh 16-year high of 6.50 percent, the highest since the 7.50 percent recorded in May 2007, from an all-time low of two percent during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This helped tame inflation to a 22-month low of 3.9 percent in December, the first time it eased within the BSP's two to four percent target after 20 straight months, from a peak of 8.7 percent in January last year.

Headline inflation accelerated to six percent in 2023 from 5.8 percent in 2022 and breached the target band for the second straight year amid soaring oil and food prices.

In a letter to President Marcos dated Jan. 23, Remolona highlighted the importance of non-monetary measures to help bring inflation at bay as it stands ready to adjust monetary policy levers to mitigate second round effects and better anchor inflation expectations.

According to Remolona, non-monetary measures are crucial given the significant upside risks to food and transport prices, including the continued constraints on international food trade.

'We wish to highlight the crucial role of non-monetary measures in helping to bring inflation back to a target-consistent path,' Remolona said in his open letter to the President.

Remolona, who also chairs the seven-member Monetary Board, cited the extension of the reduced tariff rates on key agricultural commodities via Executive Order 50 that could temper risks to food prices.

The BSP chief added that other supply-side measures would also be equally important, including strategies to mitigate the potential impact of El Niño in communities, as well as efforts to boost the productivity of the agriculture sector.

Remolona told the President that inflation is likely to settle within the target band in the first quarter of the year due to negative base effects but could accelerate above the target in the second quarter due to the potential impact of El Niño, second round supply shocks and positive base effects.

Based on its risk-adjusted forecasts, the BSP sees inflation breaching the target band anew this year at 4.2 percent before easing to 3.4 percent in 2025.

'On the part of the BSP, we stand ready to adjust monetary policy settings as necessary to mitigate second round effects and better anchor inflation expectations, as we continue to prioritize safeguarding price stability in line with our primary mandate,' Remolona reiterated.

