Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Wednesday reiterated the bank's resolve to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy to sustainably achieve its 2% inflation target accompanied by wage growth.

In a speech to an annual trust association's meeting, Ueda also said core consumer inflation was expected to slow toward the middle of the current fiscal year ending in March 2024. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)