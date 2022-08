Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth largest bank by assets, posted on Tuesday a rise of 6.3% in first-half net profit.

BoC, which has the largest global network among Chinese lenders, said net profit for the first six months of 2022 grew to 119.9 billion yuan ($17.38 billion) from 112.81 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Engen Tham and Ziyi Tang; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)