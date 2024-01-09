Australian shares snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's gains overnight, while domestic retail sales data came in better than expected.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.9% higher at 7,520.50 in its best day since Dec. 14, with mining and banking stocks leading the rebound.

Data from Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that November retail sales rose 2% from October, marking the biggest jump since November 2021, and beating expectations for a 1.2% increase.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will likely look through the retail sales data, having noted in its December meeting minutes that the Black Friday sales had distorted usual seasonal spending patterns.

"We have probably seen the peak in consumer spending into Christmas. I suspect we are moving into weak spending cycle in 2024," said Mathan Somasundaram, founder and CEO at Deep Data Analytics.

"The RBA does not want to raise rates and they can't really cut rates with inflation over 5%. It's talk tough and do nothing again for the RBA."

Investors are now awaiting November inflation data due on Wednesday for further direction.

Meanwhile, a tech-led surge on Wall Street ahead of crucial inflation data due later in the week also helped risk-on sentiment.

In Sydney, banking stocks closed 1% higher, with the "Big Four" banks rising between 1% and 1.3%.

Heavyweight mining stocks closed 0.7% higher. BHP Group and Fortescue gained 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

Technology stocks climbed 2%, with tech major Xero gaining 3%.

Gold stocks closed 0.5% higher as bullion prices ticked up.

Among individual stocks, Alumina jumped 7.7% and topped gains on the benchmark index after it backed partner Alcoa Corp's decision to stop production in 2024 at its loss-making Kwinana Alumina Refinery in Western Australia.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.9% higher at 11,844.39, its highest close since early August. (Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)



