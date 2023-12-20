Australian shares rose to a 10-month closing high on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's gains overnight as prospects of interest rate cuts in 2024 boosted risk sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.7% to 7,537.9 in broad-based buying, marking its highest close since Feb. 7.

Wall Street extended its rally on Tuesday, as last week's dovish policy pivot from the Federal Reserve continued to reverberate and investors looked ahead to the November core personal consumption expenditure index report due on Dec. 22.

In Sydney, financials advanced 0.6%, with the "Big Four" banks ending between 0.3% and 1% higher.

"The fact that interest rates have now seemed to have peaked is very positive for market. I see the ASX rally continuing into the first quarter of 2024," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Energy stocks rose 0.4% on the back of gains in oil prices amid jitters over global trade disruption and tensions in the Middle East following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Sector heavyweight Woodside was up 0.6%.

Gold stocks climbed 1.9% to hit their highest close since Dec. 5, as bullion prices held steady on prospects of interest rate cuts.

Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining gained 1.6% and 2.1%, respectively.

Smoling said he expects the gold rally to continue into 2024 and that is very positive for Australian gold stocks.

Heavyweight miners gained 0.5% on the back of strong copper prices. BHP Group, Rio Tinto advanced 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

Among other sectors, real estate stocks gained 0.9%.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,579.8. (Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)



