Australian shares closed slightly lower on Thursday as weakness in energy and mining stocks outweighed gains in financials, with the focus shifting to U.S. inflation data due later in the day to gauge the extent of monetary tightening in the United States.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1% lower to 6,642.6.

U.S. consumer prices data is keenly watched by investors as the Federal Reserve has been hiking rates to tame surging inflation in the country, with expectations that the Fed could raise key rates by another 75 basis points at its next meeting.

"A higher-than-expected CPI read will negatively impact equity markets, which will flow through to the local bourse as part of the domino effect," Azeem Sheriff, a market analyst with CMC Markets said.

Domestic energy stocks lost 0.9% as oil prices dropped on weakening global demand outlook.

Woodside Energy and Santos fell 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Miners followed suit to give up 0.5% on the back of subdued iron ore prices. The sub-index marked its lowest since Oct. 4 with sector-major BHP Group losing 0.8%.

Separately, lithium stocks on the resource-heavy bourse slumped after customs data showed a decline in lithium prices in China in September, according to Morgan Stanley.

Majors Pilbara Minerals, Lake Resources, and Liontown Resources eased between 2.0% and 4.5%.

Heavyweight financials, however, advanced 1.4% with the country's "big four" banks adding between 1.8% and 3%. Bank of Queensland jumped as much as 2.2%, extending gains after robust earnings.

Meanwhile, shares in Qantas jumped 8.7% buoyed by a surprise update in which the airline said it expects to swing to profit for the first-half.

Gold stocks rose 0.9% even as bullion prices remained weak.

Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources jumped 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5% lower at 10,817.48. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)



