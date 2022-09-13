The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered around their two-week highs on Tuesday, lifted by a rally in global shares, rising commodity prices and a retreat in the greenback ahead of a U.S. inflation report that would likely show sign of cooling.

The Aussie was off 0.3% at $0.6884, after bouncing for the second straight session to as high as $0.6900, buoyed by improved risk appetite. It now is some distance away from its recent trough of $0.6699, the lowest since mid-July.

The kiwi dollar slipped 0.2% to $0.6128, having risen 0.6% overnight to as much as $0.6157. It has major support at its recent 27-month low of $0.5997.

Pressuring the Aussie on Tuesday were traders taking profit from their short positions on the Japanese yen, which saw the Antipodean skid 0.6% in Asia, after hitting 98.39 yen - the highest since late 2014 - earlier in the session.

The Aussie has risen steadily as local bond yields widened their premium over those in Japan, where yields are being suppressed by the Bank of Japan.

"Both AUD and NZD will likely take direction from the USD's reaction to the US CPI report tonight," said Carol Kong, a senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Economists expect the consumer price index (CPI) data later in the day to show a headline U.S. inflation rate of 8.1%, down from July's 8.5% print, and the result could set the forex market tone until the Fed's Sept. 21 meeting.

Besides facing the hawkish stance from global central banks to curb inflation, the Aussie has also been undermined by economic worries in China and Europe.

Domestic data showed Australian business confidence picked up for a second month in August as sales stayed surprisingly strong, while intense cost pressures including labour costs also showed some sign of cooling.

Surging inflation has led the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hike five times since early May, lifting rates by 225 basis points to 2.35% and warning of yet more ahead.

Markets suspect the RBA may slow a little from here and are leaning toward a quarter-point move in October.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)



