There is good reason to believe inflation in Australia is near a peak for this cycle, a top central banker said on Wednesday, while also warning of plenty of risks to the upside including energy prices, rents and geopolitics.

In a speech on the economic outlook, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Michele Bullock reiterated that further increases in interest rates would be needed to ensure inflation receded from 32-year peaks around 8.0%.

The central bank lifted its cash rate by a quarter-point last week to a nine-year peak of 2.85%, bringing the tightening since May to an historically aggressive 275 basis points.

"It is expected that further increases in interest rates will be required," she said. "The size and timing of future increases, however, will depend on the data."

Bullock was hopeful that higher borrowing costs and a slowing world economy would eventually do the trick.

"There are good reasons to think that we are approaching the peak of inflation this cycle," she said, pointing to a loosening in global supply chains and lower oil prices.

Markets are currently leaning toward another quarter-point hike in December, but imply a 30% chance the RBA may actually choose to pause.

Bullock cited a laundry list of uncertainties ahead, including the chance of further global shocks, the economic slowdown in China and how consumers at home would react to higher rates and falling house prices.

On inflation, a key concern was the outlook for electricity prices which were rising far faster than expected just a few months ago as supply pressures squeezed the market.

Bullock said, on current estimates, the planned increases in retail electricity prices would add one percentage point to consumer price inflation in the year to September 2023, and another half a point over 2024.

Such is the public outcry that the Australian government is considering measures such as capping prices for power and levying a windfall tax on producers.

Bullock said rents were also picking up quickly as vacancy rates hit record lows in some cities, and would feed through to inflation over several quarters.

Recent wage deals had shown an acceleration after years of sub-par growth, though pay deals overall were still consistent with the RBA's long-term inflation target of 2-3%.

One risk was that high inflation would lead workers to demand bigger wage deals, and that employers would accede in the belief they could pass the costs on through higher prices. "How this inflation psychology plays out is critical for the inflation outlook and for monetary policy," said Bullock. "If this mindset were to take hold inflation will remain high." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Himani Sarkar)



